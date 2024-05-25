Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ONEOK worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 205,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. 1,444,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,001. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

