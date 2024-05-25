Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 269,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $561.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,082 shares of company stock worth $114,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 285,790 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

