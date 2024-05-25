e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $214.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

ELF opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.16.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $95,611,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.