DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at TD Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.77.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,176 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after buying an additional 1,478,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 3,407.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after buying an additional 1,370,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

