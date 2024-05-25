Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Duolingo worth $49,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.40. The company had a trading volume of 510,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.92 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,921 shares of company stock worth $27,371,558. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

