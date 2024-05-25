DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,525 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in DT Midstream by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 763,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

