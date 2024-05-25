DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $326.80

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.80 ($4.15) and traded as high as GBX 383.20 ($4.87). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 376.40 ($4.78), with a volume of 28,171,588 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities cut DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.35.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

