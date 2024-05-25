Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Down 0.6%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

