Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 14th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.61.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.