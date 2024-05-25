Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,946,000 after purchasing an additional 321,343 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,181,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 519,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,911. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

