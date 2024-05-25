Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,733,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,124,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,831. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

