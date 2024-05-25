Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,949,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 367,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

