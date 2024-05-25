Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,673.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,673.50 ($33.98) and last traded at GBX 2,693 ($34.23), with a volume of 4485451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,709.50 ($34.44).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.86) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.12) to GBX 3,640 ($46.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,058 ($38.87).

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,824.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,851.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The company has a market cap of £59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,819.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,214.18). In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,214.18). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.04) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,525.06). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,484. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

