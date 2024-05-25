Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Senior Officer Denise Achonu Buys 3,843 Shares

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denise Achonu acquired 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,752.58.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.49. 22,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,889. Dexterra Group Inc. has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$6.35. The company has a market cap of C$352.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXT shares. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

