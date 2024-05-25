Degen (DEGEN) Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges

Degen (DEGEN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Degen has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Degen has a market capitalization of $278.29 million and $35.90 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.02128612 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $44,475,389.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

