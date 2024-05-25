Degen 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.77 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Degen has a total market capitalization of $290.62 million and approximately $28.77 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.02303755 USD and is up 8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $33,949,785.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

