DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00091984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012220 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

