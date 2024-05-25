Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Decred has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $324.74 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.20 or 0.00029469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012516 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,078,796 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

