Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,120.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $128.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,032.90. The stock had a trading volume of 949,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $873.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,036.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

