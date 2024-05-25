Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $825.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $825.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $999.44.

DECK stock traded up $128.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,032.90. 949,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $873.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

