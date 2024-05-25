Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 469 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $590.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

