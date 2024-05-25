DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading 2.4% Higher

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

