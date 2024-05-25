Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.48

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 87244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAC

Danaos Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.