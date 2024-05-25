Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Danaos were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAC. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE:DAC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. 157,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,528. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaos

Danaos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.