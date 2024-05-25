Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $393.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.94. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $280.18 and a 52 week high of $402.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.89 and its 200-day moving average is $343.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 6.7% in the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 323,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,224,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Daily Journal by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

