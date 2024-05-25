Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 109,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 857,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 124,150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 145,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

