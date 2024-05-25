Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 60,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 1,216,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,996. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.24.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

