Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,308 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $5.64 on Friday, hitting $285.63. The stock had a trading volume of 411,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,556. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

