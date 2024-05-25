Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,792,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $350,811,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.5 %

TTWO stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.60. 1,623,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,490. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.