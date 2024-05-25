Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $944,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,770,000 after buying an additional 232,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 2,870,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,892. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

