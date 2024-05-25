Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.60. 2,183,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,903. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.