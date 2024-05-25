Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tobam bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.14. 948,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,397. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $141.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

