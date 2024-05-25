Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys Shares of 3,063 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Solar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in First Solar by 64.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 46,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in First Solar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $26.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.74. 8,773,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,325. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $278.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

