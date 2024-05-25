Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.50. 1,056,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.