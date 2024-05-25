D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,451,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,856,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,534. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.