D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. 96,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

