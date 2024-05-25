D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 24,836 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,836 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 876,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,973 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 50,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,959. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.