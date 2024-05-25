D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 163 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.12.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.