D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119,259 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 49,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

JHMD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 157,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $729.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.