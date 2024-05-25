D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 428 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.46. The stock had a trading volume of 670,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.34.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

