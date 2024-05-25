D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

