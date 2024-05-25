D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.30% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 103.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 56.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 149,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MFIC

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.