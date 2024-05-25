D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,965 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 148,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

