D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 869 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 3.9 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 441,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

