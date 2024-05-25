Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 17,098,001 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 29th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 10,461,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

