Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout Buys 282 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

Cummins stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.91. The stock had a trading volume of 529,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,268,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

