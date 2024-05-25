Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lessened by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,589 shares of company stock worth $729,353 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.91. 529,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.