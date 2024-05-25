Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.2 %

CULP opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.