Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 0.2 %
CULP opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
