CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Shares Down 1.7%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

