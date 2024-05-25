CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.05

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as low as C$13.35. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 160,861 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

